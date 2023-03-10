Gold prices today in India and Dubai, UAE: Check 22K and 24K gold rates here in INR and Dirhams (AED)

Gold prices in India have witnessed a considerable surge over the past 24 hours. The prices increased by INR 50 per gram for both 22-carat and 24-carat gold. As of Friday, March 10, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs. 55,290 in India, while 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs. 50,460. Gold prices rose in major Indian cities, with Chennai recording 24-carat gold prices of Rs. 52,285 for 10 grams and 22-carat gold prices of Rs. 47,927 for 10 grams. Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi has a gold rate of Rs. 55,680 for 24 carats (10 grams) and Rs. 51,050 for 22 carats (10 grams).

Gold prices in Indian cities

In Kolkata, the price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs. 55,530, while the price of 22-carat gold (10 grams) is Rs. 50,900. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs. 55,530, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) costs Rs. 50,900.

Gold prices are expected to rise as a result of global trends and the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. Investors and consumers who were planning to buy gold now have to pay more due to the unexpected price increase. Gold prices in Dubai, UAE

As of March 10, 2023, the price of gold in Dubai has remained relatively stable. The price of 24-karat gold, which is the most popular type of gold in Dubai, is currently around AED 222.25 per gram. This is a slight increase from the previous day's price, which was around AED 220.75 per gram. The price of gold in Dubai is influenced by various factors, including global economic conditions, supply and demand, and geopolitical tensions. However, despite these factors, the current stable prices of gold in Dubai are expected to remain relatively unchanged in the short term.