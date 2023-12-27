‘Go back to Pakistan', yell squatters living in Indian-origin man's New York house

An Indian-origin man from New York was finally able to get his house evicted by two squatters after a long, strenuous legal fight of over 22 months.

Bobby Chawla reportedly purchased the house in a bank auction but was not able to move in as Barry and Barbara Pollack, the accused squatters, refused to evict the property.

The duo even confronted Chawla several times and was caught saying “go back to Pakistan” on camera.

The pair had originally bought the house in 1990 for $255,000 but stopped paying their mortgage by 2006 due to some financial troubles.

According to the New York Post, to stop the bank from taking over the house, the couple began filing "skeleton" and "frivolous" bankruptcies in three different courts.

This made the court stay their eviction order for 17 years, meaning the Pollacks stayed in the New York house without paying the mortgage for nearly two decades.

The bank finally sued the couple in 2008 for foreclosure and put the house under the hammer. The case dragged on for 11 years before a federal bankruptcy judge last week barred the couple from filing further bankruptcies.

Even then, the squatters refused to evict the house, until New York Post reported on how the squatters exploited the court system for decades. The pair finally left the house on Friday (Dec 22).

"It feels like a Christmas Miracle, I can't believe it," Chawla was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

"I did feel a sense of relief...but I won't be satisfied until I have possession of my home. This guy is not to be trusted," he added, as per the Post.

Chawla's lawyer Heath Berger said, "While most debtors are honest and hard-working individuals who are looking for a fresh start in bankruptcy, these debtors are not."

"Hopefully, they have filed their last petition in bankruptcy court," the lawyer added.