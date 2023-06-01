Global Day of Parents 2023: Know its history & significance, share these wishes, quotes and messages

Every year on June 01 the world observed Global Day of Parents to recognise the critical roles our parents play in our lives. This day serves as an opportunity for us to honour and appreciate the efforts and hard work our parents do for us. On this, let's acknowledge and celebrate the profound impact parents have on shaping the future. From history, and significance to wishes you can send to your parents here's everything you need to know:

Global Day of Parents: History and Significance

In 1983, the inception of Global Day of Parents was initiated after the Economic and Social Council and the Commission for Social Development called upon the Secretary-General for prioritising "family-related issues."

However, sic year later, in 1989, the United National General Assembly declared "year 1994" as the "international Year of the Family," highlighting the significance of families.

In 2012, June 01 was officially designated as the "Global Day of Parents." The inaugural observance for this day took place in 2013, celebrating the role of parents.

Our parents hold immense significance in our lives. This day serves as a global platform to promote and advocate for the well-being of families and emphasises the importance of parental guidance in nurturing the generations.

Global Day of Parents 2023: Why is it celebrated?

The Global Day of Parents is a dedicated day to acknowledge and honour our parents and the significant role they play in our lives.

Global Day of Parents 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp, Quotes and Facebook Status

Thank you for giving me the best life and being the strongest support, Mom and Dad. Lots of love to you on Parent's Day.

You bring a smile to my face when I'm sad, you set my spirits high when I'm feeling low, and your presence just makes my day brighter. Happy Global Day of Parents.

It is impossible for me to count the list of all things you have sacrificed for me to be happy. Thank you for everything. Wishing Happy Global Day of Parents.

"A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided." – Robert Brault

"In the happiest of our childhood memories, our parents were happy, too." – Robert Brault

"Nobody on earth can ever love you more than your parents."

"There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child." – Henry Ward Beecher

If you haven't wished your parents a Happy Global Day of Parents, then go right now, give them a tight hug and thank them for everything.

