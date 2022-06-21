Giant stingray: World's largest freshwater fish caught in Cambodia's Mekong River

A fisherman caught a giant stingray which scientists said is the world's largest freshwater fish.

The fish measured nearly 13 feet and weighed 300kg. It was captured on June 13 in the south of Stung Treng in the northeast in Cambodia's Mekong River.

Scientists said the previous highest record was held by a catfish which weighed 293 kgs discovered in the Mekong River in Thailand in 2005.

The female stingray was tagged by scientists who hope to track the behaviour of the giant fish as it moves along the Mekong River. The fish was nicknamed "Boramy" or "full moon" due to its round shape.

The Mekong River runs through China, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and Myanmar and is known for its biodiversity, however, it has been threatened by overfishing with major dam building projects threatening to disrupt spawning activities.

