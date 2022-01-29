German wax museum leaves Queen Elizabeth's statue bald under her hat

A wax museum called Panoptikum in Germany has left Queen Elizabeth's statue bald under her hat.

When the museum was questioned for the decision, Susanne Faerber, managing partner of the Panoptikum in Hamburg said it did it to save money.

''We just install the amount of hair which is visible for the visitors,'' she said.

''It is a waxwork, not the real person, this should always be kept in mind,'' she added.

''Besides, the position of Her Majesty is in Germany different than the handling of the royal family in Great Britain, where the press have to be more sensitive dealing with them.''

Aged 95, Elizabeth is also the world's current oldest and longest-reigning monarch. In September 2015, she broke her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria's record as the longest-reigning monarch in British history, saying the historical moment was "not one to which I have ever aspired".

Supporters see the queen as a stabilising factor, and cite economic benefits the monarchy brings Britain through tourism. Opponents argue the institution is a bastion of undeserved privilege, partially funded by taxpayers and undermined by some members' behaviour.

Famous personalities such as Donald Trump, Pope Benedict XVI, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel have their statues at this museum.

It was established by Faerber's great-great-grandfather in 1879.

