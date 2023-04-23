Gen Z is the most difficult generation to work with, finds report

A recent survey has found that Gen Z workers are not viewed favourably by business owners and managers, primarily due to being difficult to work with.

The survey was conducted by American firm ResumeBuilder with 1344 people as the sample size. It asked people in managerial positions across different US states about their experience of working with those born in 1997 or later.

Surprisingly, nearly half (49 per cent) of the respondents stated it was difficult to work with Gen Z "all or most of the time". Meanwhile, a whopping 79 per cent dubbed them as the most difficult generation to have in the workplace.

59 per cent of respondents added that they have had to sack a Gen Z employee with 20 per cent of the employers firing them within a week of their start date.

Most managers cited entitlement, lack of motivation, effort and productivity from the Gen Z workers as the reasons for being insufferable to work with. Some said the workers got 'offended' too easily which provided the managers another reason to give them the boot.

“In our organization, the Gen Zs I have interacted with can be exhausting because they lack discipline, and they like to challenge you,” one hiring honho was quoted as saying by the publication.

"They think they’re better than you, smarter than you, more capable than you and they will tell you to your face."

Stacie Haller, ResumeBuilder’s chief career adviser posited that since most Gen Z workers had took employment during the pandemic, they lacked the basics to adjust to a different

“As a result of Covid-19 and remote education, it’s possible that Gen Z-ers lack the foundation to be more successful than older generations in entry-level positions. We know that with remote work and education, communication skills do not develop as well and people tend to work more independently,” she said.

“Hiring managers need to be cognisant of this when interviewing Gen Z-ers for positions. This generation may need more training when it comes to professional skills.”

With most Gen Z workers just starting out, such negative perceptions amongst the hiring group may not augur well for their careers. A separate study conducted by the same American firm found that young workers were already feeling burnt out and disconnected from their jobs.

(With inputs from agencies)