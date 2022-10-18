Garfield said it first; Guinness World Records 'officially' declares Monday the 'worst day of the week'

New Delhi, India Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 03:51 PM(IST)

Recognising the sheer gloom that the day brings, Guinness World Records (GRW) took to Twitter and officially presented Monday the accolade of being the worst day of the week. Photograph:( Twitter )

If you're a Garfield fan this is old news for you, but for those of us who are not familiar with the orange cat and his antics or his hatred for a particular day of the week, here's the lowdown: Monday sucks

Garfield has been saying it for years, "I hate Mondays," and now the Guinness World Records has accepted the fact and "officially" declared it the "worst day of the week". 

It's that dreaded day which sneaks up on you, ending everything that is nice about a week a.k.a., the weekend. It's that day of the week when you wake up with the irritating sound of the alarm, and just lie in bed till you're late, which forces you to rush through breakfast, all because after a nice, relaxing weekend the motivation to go to school, college and office is seriously lacking.

Recognising the sheer gloom that the day brings, Guinness World Records (GRW) took to Twitter and officially presented Monday the accolade of being the worst day of the week.

And we have one question: Has the quirky orange cat taken over Guinness World Record's Twitter account?

Predictably the record is absent from the "official site with ultimate record-breaking facts & achievements". However, the social media site Twitter is wholeheartedly in favour of this "monumental" record.

The tweet already has 78,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets. Twitterati also commented with some really witty responses and spoiler alert almost everyone agrees with the award. Here's what the people have to say:

