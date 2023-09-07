G20 Summit 2023: Where will world leaders and delegates stay? Check full list of hotels

India will host global leaders and their spouses from 19 countries, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and French President Emmanuel Macron, who will attend the G20 summit from September 8 to 10. Thus, the Government of India has made rigorous security arrangements for the guests. They have booked around 3,500 rooms across 21 hotels in Delhi and Gurugram to accommodate the delegates. The country heads will be staying in some of the most luxurious hotels in the national capital.

India has also invited some non-G20 member countries, including Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, as guests.

Below is the list of hotels booked for the global leaders and delegates.

ITC Maurya Sheraton, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

US President Joe Biden will stay at the ITC Maurya Sheraton in Chankyapuri. Secret service commandos will be present on each floor of the hotel. According to reports, his room would be on the 14th floor.

Taj Palace, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

India booked the Taj Palace in Chankyapuri, New Delhi, for China's President Xi Jinping. However, the Foreign Ministry of China confirmed that Xi Jinping will not attend the high-profile conclave. China's state council premier, Li Qiang, will attend the G20 summit as his replacement.

The Brazil delegation will also stay at the Taj Palace.

Shangri-La Eros, Connaught Place, New Delhi

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will stay at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Moreover, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will reportedly stay at this hotel.

Claridges Hotel, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi

The Claridges Hotel on Motilal Nehru Marg will host French President Emmanuel Macron.

Imperial Hotel, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to India is a part of his three-nation tour, where he will also visit Indonesia and the Philippines. The Imperial Hotel in Connaught Place, New Delhi, will host PM Albanese.

Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan will stay at the Oberoi Hotel in New Delhi. According to a Times Now report, the Turkish delegation has chosen two more venues, The Trident in Gurugram and Pullman in Delhi.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the conclave and stay at the Oberoi Hotel.

Oberoi Hotel, Gurugram

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will stay at the Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram.

JW Marriott & Hyatt Regency

The Italian delegation has divided their stay between two hotels, JW Marriott in New Delhi Aerocity and Hyatt Regency in Bikaji Cama Place.

Le Meridian, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Located in the heart of India's national capital, Delhi, Le Meridian will house delegations from The Netherlands, Nigeria, and the European Union. Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu will attend the G20 summit.

The Lalit, New Delhi

The Lalit Hotel will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will attend the G20 summit after he visits Indonesia for the ASEAN summit. Japanese delegations are likely to stay at The Lalit.

Leela Hotel, Gurugram

The Saudi Arabian delegation led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will stay at the Leela Hotel.