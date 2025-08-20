/From match-fixing scandals to betting app row — Here's how Wasim Akram faces legal complaint

Former cricketer of Pakistan, Wasim Akram, has faced legal action for reportedly endorsing and promoting an online sports gambling and betting platform. A complaint was registered in the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in Lahore. The complaint was filed by an individual, Muhammad Fiaz, who is currently seeking legal action, according to a report by the Indian news agency PTI.

Fiaz has accused the former fast bowler of being associated with a foreign betting App, Baji, where he reportedly served as a brand ambassador. He urged the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to pursue strict legal action against Akram under the Electronic Crimes Act of 2016.

“A poster circulating on social media and a video clip show Wasim Akram endorsing the online platform, which has sparked interest among general users in the App," the complainant said, PTI reported.

According to a report, an NCCIA official confirmed the recipient of the complaint and assured that ‘action against him will be taken if the allegations are found true’. However, Akram has not yet commented on the matter. Meanwhile, a famous content creator identified as Saad-ur-Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the same app.

Wasim Akram on match-fixing scandals

This is not the first time that has cast a shadow over betting-related controversies on Akram's career. During the 1980s-90s, he was alleged to have links with several match-fixing scandals in Pakistan cricket, though he was never formally convicted or severely punished.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) inquiry had found him in the corruption cases of that era, but treated him with leniency, largely due to his stature as a senior player and his reputation as a world-class talent.

In his cricket career, Akram represented Pakistan in 104 Test matches and 356 ODIs, claiming 414 wickets in the longest format and 502 in ODIs. In an interview that came out on Wednesday, just a day after the fresh allegations emerged, Akram credited his cricketing rise to his first captain, Imran Khan.