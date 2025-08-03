/From Muttiah Muralitharan to Wasim Akram: 5 greatest ODI bowlers of all time, no.5 will surprise you

From Muttiah Muralitharan to Wasim Akram, here's a look at the top five greatest ODI bowlers of all time (based on most wickets in ODIs).
Former Sri Lankan off spinner, Muttiah Muralitharan, holds the world record for the most wickets in both Test and ODI cricket. In 350 ODIs, he took 534 wickets at a bowling average of 23.08, including 10 ten-wicket hauls.
Known as the Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram was the master of swinging the ball both ways, especially with the new ball and in the final overs. The former Pakistani fast bowler took 502 wickets in 356 ODI matches at a bowling average of 23.52. He is the only pacer to take over 500 wickets in One Day Internationals.
Former legendary Pakistani pacer, Waqar Younis, features third on this elite list. He was famous for his powerful reverse swing and deadly Yorkers. During his era, he took 416 wickets in 262 ODIs at a bowling average of 23.84. His tally also incudes 13 five-wicket hauls and this milestone is the highest by any bowler in the ODI history.
Former Sri Lanka pacer, Chaminda Vaas, features next on this list. He took 400 wickets in 322 ODI matches at a bowling average of 27.53. Vaas holds the unique record of taking eight wickets (8/19) in a single ODI innings against Zimbabwe in 2001. He also had four five-wicket hauls during his career.
Former Pakistani all-rounder, Shahid Afridi comes next on this list. He was know for his mystery spin bowling. In 398 ODI matches, Afridi took 395 wickets at a bowling average of 34.51. His tally also includes nine five-wicket hauls.