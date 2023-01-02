Free Pizzas!: Takeaway owner offer free pizzas to everyone in Edinburgh as act of kindness

An owner of a takeaway in Edinburgh is offering free pizzas to people as an act of kindness. The 55-year-old owner of Pure Pizza, Marc Wilkinson, will offer free pizzas over the next month as a part of his big altruistic plan to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

This entire benevolent act of kindness will cost him around £12,000. Marc said that this would give his part-time employees some extra work which will also help them financially. "I'm very happy with my plan because it's a win, win, win for everyone", he said.

"The customers benefit, the supplier benefit and my team of chefs benefit as it gives them more hours of work. I keep hearing about how the cost of living is affecting so many people and I just thought that my ovens are running all day anyway, so they may as well be working at full capacity all day if it helps people. Altruism is something that really interests me so I wanted to try it."

Mr Wilkinson, who opened the restaurant at the start of the lockdown in March 2020, claims his ovens can produce 18 pizzas every six minutes. People who visit his shop on Morningside Drive during January will receive free pizzas, though they will not be available between 17:30 and 20:30 local time.