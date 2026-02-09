/Double murder, double trouble: French police can't tell which identical twin pulled the trigger

A murder trial in France has left investigators scratching their heads, not because they can't find the culprit, but because they have two. Two identical twin brothers are among five accused of an alleged double murder and multiple subsequent attempted killings in 2020. Since they both share the same DNA, it has become impossible for forensic experts to tell whose DNA was found on a weapon found at the scene. French newspaper Le Parisien reported that both of them are believed to have planned the murder. However, only one of them could have pulled the trigger of an assault rifle in the subsequent killing. They are struggling to tell which one of them did it. Forensic experts cannot tell them apart, even while using their DNA. A police officer told the court in Bobigny, north of Paris, that this has created a problem for the investigators since "only their mother can tell them apart".

Twins swap clothes and phones to avoid being identified

The police said that the twins used their identical appearance to manipulate the investigators. They swapped clothes, their documents and phones to fool officials in order to prevent them from being identified. This made it tough for the police to track their movements. They were unable to tell who was who before or after the crimes. The police checked their phone data to understand which twin was where. CCTV footage and witness accounts additionally helped them place their location and actions. However, they still don't know which one of them committed the murders.

Identical twins and common DNA