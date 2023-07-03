Fourth of July celebrations might get damped for millions of Americans due to scattered rains & thunderstorms

Every year, millions of Americans look forward to celebrating the Independence Day on July 4. However, in 2023, thunderstorms could disrupt holiday and travel plans for many citizens looking forward to the 'Fourth of July' celebrations, especially in New York City. According to the FOX Forecast Center, various regions of the United States might witness a series of disturbances and fronts due to a weather pattern that developed during the weekend. The bad weather conditions might linger through Independence Day, and showers and thunderstorms could hamper people's holiday plans.

On Monday, July 3, fierce winds and gigantic hail due to storms in southern New England, northern Plains and northern Rockies will be the main dangers in these areas. However, states in the western part of the United States will celebrate Independence Day on a sunny and warm day. July 4 Forecast Certain places in the United States might receive scattered rainfall and thunderstorms in several states on July 4, celebrated as Independence Day. The upper Mississippi Valley might have severe weather, stretching from southwest areas to central high plains. Similar weather conditions might prevail from the mid-Atlantic and Carolinas, west-southwestward to the lower Mississippi Valley, mentioned Fox Weather.

ALSO READ | Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina succumbs to injuries from Kramatorsk strike

The possible thunderstorms might disrupt operations at many airports like Atlanta and New York, causing a ripple effect of flight delays. People travelling via air might face difficulties due to the predicted weather.

Although the expected showers might dampen July 4th celebrations, there is hope that rain will clear in time for New Yorkers to enjoy the fireworks at night. Dense and humid air might prevail until Wednesday. People planning to spend the holiday outdoors must check the forecast. Binghamton area might receive rains in the days leading up to the holiday as a front is approaching from the west, leading to increasing clouds during the day.

According to Fox, many cities, including New York, might receive multiple rounds of rain and scattered showers throughout the weekend. There are also no clear patterns for the storm. Furthermore, the pop-showers can last anywhere from five to thirty minutes. However, there will be a decent window of dry weather on Tuesday night.

However, there's a positive side to the expected rainy weather in the United States. It will push out the lingering smog, a result of the Canadian wildfires, that has reduced air quality in the city. New Yorkers should be ready for a rainy and muggy July 4.

(With inputs from agencies)