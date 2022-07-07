Forget Federer, this goat is the real deal, at least for now

A kid goat with extraordinarily long ears has become somewhat of a viral sensation. The Pakistani owner of the 'GOAT' goat is claiming that it has the longest goat ears in the world, a record for which may or may not exist. The goat is called Simba and it is currently living a pampered existence in Karachi. It was born last month with some really long ears. The ears have since grown and now measure 54 centimetres (21 inches)

Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo has already approached Guinness World Records to see whether his goat truly is the one with longest ears.

"Within 10 to 12 days of his birth he was already appearing in all the national and international media -- and won a beauty contest," a proud Narejo says.

"Within 30 days he became so popular that even a famous personality might take 25 to 30 years to achieve this level of fame."

Simba's ears are so long that Narejo has to fold them over his back to stop the little bleater from standing on them.

Narejo has also design a harness which lets Simba carry his ears around easily.

Narejo is wary of the attention Simba has attracted -- including from rival breeders -- and has resorted to prayer and tradition to try to fend off any ill will.

"We recite Koranic verses and blow on him to cast away the evil eye," Narejo said.

"Following a long tradition we inherited from our elders, we have fastened a black thread around him that is fortified with Koranic verses."

Narejo plans to raise Simba as a stud to promote the image of Pakistan as a top goat breeding nation.

"Simba's Pakistan name must roam the whole world," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE