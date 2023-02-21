Florida woman killed by alligator; another alligator with mouth taped shut rescued

In a fresh alligator attack, an 85-year-old woman was killed by an alligator in Florida on Monday. State wildlife officials informed about the same, adding that the alligator had been caught. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the St. Lucie Sheriff’s Office had responded to an alligator bite call in St. Lucie County in Florida. The department said that the woman's body had been recovered and a nuisance alligator trapper had been used to capture the animal.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim,” a representative for the agency said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, a four-foot-long alligator was removed from a Brooklyn lake in New York, city officials said. Officials said that the alligator was "very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates."

Alligators are commonly seen out and about during spring and summer season looking for food as their metabolism increases. In August last year, an 88-year-old woman died after being attacked by an alligator in South Carolina.



Female alligator with mouth taped shut rescued

Meanwhile, in Florida, a female alligator that had been seen with her mouth taped shut, was rescued. Florida resident Amber Lock, who took the photo of the alligator, says the alligator's mouth had been shut since December. Official say that due to this reason, she probably hasn't hunted for several weeks. Amber says that a hunter had tried to capture the alligator but didn't end up doing it.

The alligator was captured and relocated on Thursday. The alligator was five-foot-seven-inch-long and was found in a neighborhood retention pond in Brandon. Several attempts had been made to capture the alligator before it was finally caught.

The alligator has been relocated to a local alligator farm and visitor attraction in Palmdale, Florida. "We are pleased the alligator was safely relocated," an official said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE