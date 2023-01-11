Five million kids die before fifth birthday, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia: UN

The United Nations recently released figures saying that almost five million children died in 2021 worldwide before their fifth birthday, with 47 per cent of them dying during their first month only. The data was published by the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation on Tuesday. The data also showed that mortality rates have fallen. According to experts, the majority of deaths could have been prevented with better healthcare. They also said that the deaths among newborns have not reduced since 2017.

The director of the MOMENTUM Safe Surgery in Family Planning and Obstetrics, Dr Vandana Tripathi said, "Sadly, the 2.3 million newborns who died in the first month of life isn’t a significant reduction from the 2.5 million babies who died in their first month in 2017." She added that the children born in sub-Saharan Africa are 15 times more likely to die than the ones in Europe or North America, Guardian reported.

The figures also showed that in 2021 almost 1.9 million children were stillborn, with nearly 77 per cent in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. The data also stated that the risk of a woman having a stillborn baby in sub-Saharan Africa is seven times more than for women in Europe and North America.

Almost 40 per cent of stillbirths occurred during labour.

The UN also said that though Covid did not affect child mortality, the pandemic might have increased future risks of survival amid poor healthcare. It said that the pandemic has resulted in one of the largest reversals in global vaccination campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies)