Sikh Canadian woman creates 'turban-friendly' helmets for her kids

When Tina Singh, a Sikh Canadian woman, couldn't find a helmet in the market that could accommodate her sons' turbans, she designed one herself.

Helmets are necessary for bicycle and motorbike riders because they decrease the risk of head and brain injury during an accident. Several nations have made a helmet mandatory, not only for adults but also for children.

However, a Sikh Canadian woman named Tina Singh faced an issue when she discovered no helmet would fit her sons' turban. So, her mother's energy drove her to make the first safety-certified multisport helmet for kids, CBC news agency reported.

Tina said, "I was frustrated that there wasn't a safe option in sports helmets for my kids." As she defines her initiative on Instagram, she writes, "I'm a mom who took a leap of faith to do something valuable for my children." She thanked her online community and said, "And you have responded with lots of love."

Tina Singh describes her journey as a big learning curve for herself. The creator of 'Sikh Helmets,' Tina Singh, is an occupational therapist. "It's not something I've ever done before," she told CBC.

Her helpful initiative has helped several Sikh boys across Canada. Her followers on Instagram are showing a positive response to her product. One follower wrote, "My boys have asked for a helmet that fits their hair for years. I am so excited. You are making this happen for them and all other Sikh kids."