Finally! McDonald's in Chicago introduces India's favourite 'McAloo Tikki' on its menu, netizens share joy

In a major addition to its vegan menu for its customers, the world's largest food chain, McDonald's has added India's most loved "McAloo Tikki" burger to its burger menu. The fast food company said that the burger can now be found on the menu of its restaurant in Chicago, United States. In a typical McAloo Tikki burger, the filling is a vegetable patty made from potatoes, peas and samosa seasoning, India Times reported.

The news was shared by a Chicago-based food blogger named Saurabh Dak on his Instagram. The caption read, "McAloo Tikki in the USA is true globalisation!"

Responding to such news, Indians living in the area expressed their Happiness. A user in the comment section said, "I manifested this just a week back for reall !! Where in chicago ?"

Another user said, "Finally the day has come people thought I was foolish to look for this option in MCD US back in 2016.. little did they know that I was way ahead of time."

"This is just complicated an American cuisine sold in india with the appeal that it’s American food which is now sold in America that it is Indian food," said one user.

Expressing his joy, another user said, "Finally!!!!!!!!!!!!"

However, some users have urged the fast-food giant to introduce the burger option in their cities and countries as well.

A user said, "Can we please have this in New jersey."

Another said, "Please bring it to UK."

A user named the.brown.canadian in his comment said, "@mcdonaldscanada we need McAloo tikki burger in Canada as well!! You may start with Brampton, Ontario, Canada CA."

However, despite Saurabh posting the news, the location in Chicago was not clear. Many users living in the area asked for it.

One user asked, "Which location in Chicago did you get this at?"

Another user said, "Address Address Address."

Following similar kind of questions, a user named pranjulnagpal11 said, "Location: McDonald’s Global Menu Restaurant, 1035 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

You can make this location as a favourite in the McDonald’s app and check the menu ahead of time :)"