Fiancee fails exam, man burns down school

'What can you do for me?' is perhaps a rhetorical question lovers across the world ask their partners. And those on the receiving end often reply something to the effect of 'anything my dear'. The banter is almost always playful and none of the people involved expect anyone to do anything insanely weird. But then there are few who do it anyway.

It is not known whether his fiancee challenged him to do it, but a man burnt down the school after it became clear that the woman would fail the exams.

The incident took place in Gharbiya province of Egypt. As per report in The National News website, Egypt's prosecutor general said that a man was arrested near Cairo after he set fire to the school his fiancee was studying in.

The 21-year-old suspect reportedly told the police that he feared his marriage getting postponed due to his fiancee having to repeat the school year.

Fortunately, nobody was injured or killed in the fire, but damage to property was reportedly worth thousands of dollars.

The man fled the scene after setting fire to the building. However, he was spotted near the school by locals who relayed the information to the police who arrested the man.

