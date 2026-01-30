'Our FedEx baby': Woman with no pregnancy symptoms delivers surprise baby at courier facility

A woman working at the FedEx facility in Grimes, Iowa, received a surprise delivery at work when she had a baby she was not expecting. According to local media outlets KCCI and KENS 5, Amethyst Blumberg did not know she was pregnant and ended up giving birth on the floor of her workplace. She told KCCI that while she was wrapping up her shift at 8 am, she felt the need to go to the bathroom. She could not get up after using the toilet and told the outlets that she could feel the head of the baby. She managed to open the door of the restroom and call for help. The Johnston-Grimes Fire District arrived on time and helped deliver the baby, KCCI reported. Someone was heard saying, "We are delivering the baby now,” on the audio from radio traffic. The team reached the facility at 8:29 am, and the baby was born at 8:33 am. Blumberg and her son, Onyx King Easterlie, were taken to the hospital. The baby weighed nearly 3 kgs at birth, and is doing fine.