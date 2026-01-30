'Our FedEx baby': Woman with no pregnancy symptoms delivers surprise baby at courier facility

A woman working at the FedEx facility in Grimes, Iowa, received a surprise delivery at work when she had a baby she was not expecting. According to local media outlets KCCI and KENS 5, Amethyst Blumberg did not know she was pregnant and ended up giving birth on the floor of her workplace. She told KCCI that while she was wrapping up her shift at 8 am, she felt the need to go to the bathroom. She could not get up after using the toilet and told the outlets that she could feel the head of the baby. She managed to open the door of the restroom and call for help. The Johnston-Grimes Fire District arrived on time and helped deliver the baby, KCCI reported. Someone was heard saying, "We are delivering the baby now,” on the audio from radio traffic. The team reached the facility at 8:29 am, and the baby was born at 8:33 am. Blumberg and her son, Onyx King Easterlie, were taken to the hospital. The baby weighed nearly 3 kgs at birth, and is doing fine.
No pregnancy symptoms
Blumberg is now a mother to two kids, and said she did not have any symptoms of pregnancy. She told KCCI that while with her first baby, it was a typical pregnancy, with Onyx, she felt nothing, and in fact, lost weight. She only felt the signs of pregnancy while she was delivering the baby. "The only thing I felt was when my back started hurting from back labour. And when he was descending, I felt him move," she told KCCI. Blumberg joked that Onyx is “our FedEx baby." Nick Pearson, of Johnston-Grimes Fire District, said that the delivery did not surprise him at all since he is used to seeing such things at work. “I’m just very happy that she was healthy and the baby was healthy.”
Surprise baby delivered
Such surprise pregnancies are not unheard of, with several women making headlines. A few weeks ago, a woman from Zion, Illinois, thought she had a bad stomach pain, and ended up going into Labour on Christmas Day. Melanie Smith, 28, told NBC Chicago that after she reached the hospital, she found out that she was nine months pregnant and delivered a baby boy.