/February planetary parade: Visible planets, watch guide and precautions

A planetary alignment will delight people across the globe on February 28. Six planets - Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Uranus, and Neptune - will come together in one line. You will be able to see at least six of them with the naked eye. Jupiter will be the brightest and is already shining in the night sky. Here is everything you need to know about the planetary parade of February.

Why does planetary alignment happen?

Planetary alignment is an occurrence where several planets become visible at the same time. They form something like a line, so you can spot all of them almost in the same region from your point of view. All the planets are part of the ecliptic, an imaginary line traced by the Sun. All the planets in the solar system are located in almost the same orbital plane since they were all born from one protoplanetary disk. This is why the planets appear in a line during planetary alignments.

Which planets will be visible and where to look?

As mentioned above, six planets, barring Mars, will be part of this spectacle. Jupiter will be the brightest and easiest to locate. Locate the Orion constellation, and look towards the south. Jupiter appears as a bright star between two dimmer stars, which are Castor and Pollux in Gemini. Uranus is also visible high in the sky. It is located under the Pleiades star cluster. It might not be visible to the naked eye, and you will require binoculars or a telescope to see Uranus. Finding the rest of the four planets will be a task since they will be lower down in the west. If you can find a spot with a flat western horizon, Mercury, Venus and Saturn will be visible without any aids. Let the sun set altogether to try and find them to protect your eyes from the glare. They will be best seen from a place with least light pollution.

