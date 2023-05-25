'#DeSaster': Internet trolls DeSantis after glitchy campaign launch Twitter Space

He was preparing to launch his campaign to win Republican Party nomination for US Presidential Election 2024. He chose a novel platform to make the announcement, a Twitter Space. Twitter owner Elon Musk himself was part of the Space. But what should have been quite a noteworthy announcement from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis turned into something that made news for wrong reasons. The Space crashed repeatedly as he made the announcement, or at least tried to. This cast a shadow on the major event DeSantis hoped would boost his ratings. About 678,000 people were tuned to listen when the glitches and crashes took the shine off the announcement. Musk attributed the crashes to number of listeners and his large following on Twitter.

But internet can be an unforgiving arena. The damage was done and people started trolling DeSantis, whose presidential aspirations seemed to have encountered first stumbling block even before the campaign started.

US President Joe Biden led the charge.

"This link works," he tweeted, posting a link to donation page to his re-election campaign. This link works: https://t.co/9PzIJkseYI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 24, 2023 ×

It would've been a surprise had former US president Donald Trump wouldn't have jumped at the opportunity to troll DeSantis. Trump has already declared that he would contest 2024 elections and DeSantis appears to be last major candidate in his path to winning the Republican nomination.

Trump published a parody video in which DeSantis was in a Twitter Space with Musk, George Soros, FBI and even Adolph Hitler. Trump posted the video on his Truth Social social media platform. The video was shared by many on Twitter as well. Welcome to the election battle guys. It's going to be wild from now on. Even the dead will speak 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z9ZWiZOMu7 — GreatGameIndia (@GreatGameIndia) May 25, 2023 ×

Other Twitter users were at it too. One of them said Trump was just waiting for DeSantis' Twitter Space to crash. Trump watching the DeSantis Twitter Space crash pic.twitter.com/xYfIdEqJRi — Dank Conservative Memes (@DankConMemes) May 24, 2023 ×

One Twitter user said that after DeSantis' Twitter Space, Trump was in a 'safe space' DeSantis announced on Twitter Spaces while Trump hid in his Safe Space. pic.twitter.com/NRoQ1mW4db — Paineful Truths 3: Revenge of the Memes 🏴‍☠️ (@painefultruths3) May 25, 2023 ×

@CoffeeTimesNews trolled DeSantis for eating pudding with his fingers and linked it to his Space. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign launch is going exactly how I would expect a guy who eats pudding with his fingers presidential campaign launch would #FailureToLaunch pic.twitter.com/PoyVYk6OkU — CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) May 25, 2023 × Some people tried to blame Elon Musk and said he shouldn't have fired majority of employees at Twitter after taking over. Maybe if the world’s wealthiest man hadn’t laid off 80% of Twitter’s staff to save some money, Musk and DeSantis wouldn’t have had a #FailureToLaunch. pic.twitter.com/ounz8qe2DI — Mindcite💥 (@Mindcite_US) May 25, 2023 ×

As DeSantis was trolled after his Twitter Space, "Failure to Launch", "Crashed" and #DeSaster were among the trending Twitter topics in US.

Musk took over Twitter last year. Soon after acquiring the social media platform, he fired nearly half of the workforce. This had had an effect on Twitter's stability and the platform crashed a number of times last year.

Under Musk, Twitter outages have become more numerous. This year in March, thousands of users said that they were having problems accessing links that were posted on the platform.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the March incident was Twitter's sixth major outage since the year began, compared with three in the same period last year.

DeSantis did not immediately have anything to say on Twitter after his Space and hadn't tweeted anything by the time this story was published.

