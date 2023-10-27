Ex-boyfriend dumps pythons in ‘fit of anger’, residents scour streets in search of reptiles in Sydney

The residents living in the eastern suburbs of Sydney have been scouring the streets to find two pet pythons who were allegedly left by the ex-boyfriend of a lady living in the area in a “fit of anger”.

The 2.5-metre snakes, which were given the names Mango and Bagel, were allegedly left on the main street in Coogee many days back and have remained on the loose since then.

Taking to local Facebook groups, the owner of the snakes announced a reward for the person who helps her find her pets, which she stated were tame and posed a threat only to the animals.

“My shitty ex threw a tantrum when I broke up with him and dumped my lovely hand-reared pet pythons out in a fit of anger. He dumped them on Mount Street, Coogee, the snakes are domesticated and won’t survive in the wild. I’m really scared for their safety, so please if anyone has seen them let me know," the woman wrote on Facebook.

She added that the snakes were around 2.5 metres long, “quite sweet and don’t bite”. “The brown one is called Bagel and the albino is called Mango,” she added.

Residents fear safety amid snake hunting

The woman was given leads by local residents, as many of them confirmed spotting Mango in a bush on Mount Street on Saturday (Oct 21). “I seen it about 12am,” wrote one user.

“I went out with a couple of sacks and a torch tonight but no luck,” said another user on Thursday evening (Oct 26).

Concerns were expressed by other residents regarding the risk the snakes are likely to pose to the community, especially by a woman who has a “small dog" in her yard.

“On behalf of the neighbourhood … please for the love of god someone find these snakes,” wrote one user, as another added, “I know you said they don’t bite, but I think I’d still faint if I see them near me”.

WATCH | Snakebite cases on rise, Maharashtra doctor couple on a mission to save lives New South Wales police stated that no report has been submitted to them regarding the incident.

The Australian Snake Catchers professional reptile handler Sean Cade stated that the safety of the snakes is a bigger concern compared to the threat they pose to the community.

On the basis of the description, Cade stated that the snakes appeared to be like Darwin carpet pythons.

“They should not be out there in the environment, because they’re captive animals, they don’t survive well because they’re not from here. The temperature’s not right, they don’t know how to find food, so it’s quite a precarious situation for the snakes more so than the community," he stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

