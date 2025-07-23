/Eve Jobs, youngest daughter of Apple CEO Steve Jobs set to marry an Olympian—Know who she is?

Eve Jobs, daughter of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, is set to tie the knot with her Olympic gold medalist, Harry Charles, this week in a lavish wedding ceremony costing $6.7 million, as per The New York Post report. Among the high-profile guests are former vice president of the United States Kamala Harris and legendary musician Elton John, who will be performing at the event.

Described as “a multi-million-pound fairytale," the wedding day of the 27-year-old is being orchestrated by the top wedding planner “I do” and industry superstar Stanlee Gatti, who was already “turning rural Oxfordshire upside down" through his design.

Along with prominent faces Jessica Springsteen, Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders, and Princess Beatrice, Kamala Harris, a close friend of matriarch Laurene Powell Jobs, will also attend the marriage ceremony, according to a report by the Sun.

“The wedding is being planned like a military operation. The itinerary is scheduled so precisely, with guests starting to arrive all this week before the wedding celebrations begin on Thursday,” a person aware of the development said.

The siblings of Eve, including Reed (33) and Erin (29), are likely to attend the lavish party. However, the bride’s half-sister, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, an attendee at the party, remains unclear.

Who is Eve Jobs?

Eve Jobs and Harry Charles made their first public appearance together during Charles's competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Their parents first met when Eve walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week for luxury brands such as Coperni after her graduation from Stanford University.

She was born on July 9, 1998, as the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs. She has two older siblings identified as Reed Jobs, 33, and Erin Siena Jobs, 29, and a 47-year-old half-sister, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, from the earlier relationship of Steve with writer Chrisann Brennan.

Eve became a professional showjumper, and she was ranked fifth among the top under-25 riders globally in 2019. She was also running for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but decided to withdraw after the Games were delayed due to the pandemic. In addition, Eve studied history and international policy at Stanford University.

Eve made a bold career move at the age of 22 when she stepped into the fashion world with her modelling debut in a holiday campaign for beauty brand Glossier, other than Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and the Drag Race alum Naomi Smalls of RuPaul.

She made her runway debut in 2021 when she walked for Coperni, a Paris-based label. She even shared the catwalk at the stage with the likes of Gigi Hadid, Mica Argañaraz, and Adut Akech.