/Erwin Schrödinger’s cat experiment: The man behind famous quantum physics experiment

The famous cat experiment in 1935 of the Austrian physicist Erwin Schrödinger became one of the most iconic and debated concepts in science. Both for its intellectual depth and its unusual imagery, the experiment remains a cornerstone of quantum physics discussions.

What was the cat experiment?

In Schrödinger's experiment, a cat, a flask of poison, and a radioactive source are placed together in a sealed box. During the experiment, if an internal radiation monitor, such as a Geiger counter, detects radioactivity (a single atom decaying), the flask is shattered, releasing the poison, which kills the cat. If no decaying atom triggers the monitor, the cat remains alive. This experiment signifies that the cat is simultaneously alive and dead. When looking into the box, it was seen that the cat was either alive or dead, not both alive and dead. This question arises when exactly quantum superposition ends and reality resolves into one possibility or the other.

Although initially meant as a critique of the Copenhagen interpretation, the famous and seemingly paradoxical thought experiment of Schrödinger became a cornerstone in quantum mechanics. It is frequently referenced in theoretical debates about the various interpretations of quantum theory, especially when addressing the measurement problem. Over time, the cat of Schrödinger has maintained a lasting presence in popular culture. The concept was never designed to be carried out on a real cat but serves as a simple, relatable way to illustrate the behaviour of atoms.

Erwin Schrödinger: The Physicist and Philosopher

He was born in Vienna in 1887 and made groundbreaking contributions to wave mechanics, earning the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1933, shared with Paul Dirac. His wave equation transformed the understanding of atomic structure, laying the foundation for much of modern quantum theory.

However, Schrödinger was not content with abstract mathematics alone. He often delved into the philosophical implications of science, questioning what quantum mechanics truly tells us about reality. The cat experiment was never meant to be a real laboratory test, but rather a thought experiment to challenge physicists to reconsider their assumptions.