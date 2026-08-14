/Engine of $9.1mn superyacht fails 4 days after delivery to mystery owner, goes down near Italy

A superyacht worth $9.1 million sank just days after being delivered. The engine of Amer motor yacht Angiola II failed, triggering a fire off the coast of Porto Cervo on the popular Italian island of Sardinia. Fourteen people were on board the yacht at the time. All of them managed to escape and were rescued. The fire caused damage to the seals on the vessel, which caused water to fill in, after which it started sinking. Videos show the ship on its side before it sank in the Mediterranean. The flames were extinguished, but the damage had already been done.

The Telegraph reported that the owner of the yacht, an Italian businessman, was the last to get off the ship. However, his identity has not been revealed. The La Maddalena Coast Guard reached the scene and found the yacht lying on its side. The 98-foot yacht sank to a depth of around 23 feet between an island called L’Isola dei Cappuccini and Capo Ferro on Sardinia’s exclusive Costa Smeralda. Containment booms were placed around the yacht in case of a fuel leak. Local reports suggest that there has been no fuel leak.

Amer Yachts' co-CEO, Barbara Amerio, told BOAT International, “We are following the situation closely. At present, we know no more than what has already been reported. Like everyone else, we are awaiting official findings. We are relieved that passengers and crew are safe.”

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Boat will be recovered soon

It will be recovered from the sea floor in the coming days. Till then, authorities will monitor the boat. The yacht can accommodate 10 guests, five crew members and has five cabins. Fitted with four engines, it can reach a top speed of 28 knots. The yacht had been delivered to its new owner only four days ago following a refurbishment. Investigations have started to determine the cause of the engine failure.