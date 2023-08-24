Endearing! Rare, tiny albino cub born in zoo in Nicaragua

A zoo in the Central American country of Nicaragua has become the centre of attention after an albino puma was born there. It is rare for such a cub to be born in captivity which means tourists are thronging to the zoo to catch a glimpse of the endearing pup.

The little, white puma with a small pink snout was born at Thomas Belt Zoo in Juigalpa, about 140 kilometres (85 miles) from the capital Managua. According to Carlos Molina, the zoo veterinarian, the cub born is only one of four worldwide.

The images of the cub with its two beige-coloured and spotted siblings, providing a stark contrast has gone viral on social media platforms.

"The pictures of albino puma cub is just perfection," said one netizen, while another added: "Now, THAT is a face! Gorgeous."

A third said, "Nature is absolutely gorgeous, isn't it? I'd like to squish the little cub."

Molina added that three siblings are being kept in a sealed cage so the mother does not become stressed or confuse human odours with that of the newborns, which could cause her to attack them. Additionally, the mother's partner is being kept in a separate enclosure, as male pumas have been known to kill their young.

Generally, the fur of pumas at birth is light brown or reddish with black fleck. However, a genetic mutation causes white pigmentation which is extremely rare.

The veterinarians are yet to make contact with the cub and the gender of the little one remains unknown at this stage.

"We are taking all measures to be able to keep him as healthy as possible, together with his mother," said Molina.

(With inputs from agencies)