US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 19) pushed the “nuclear button,” on his Oval Desk, during in an interview. But, interestingly, instead of leading to widespread devastation, the red button ordered him a Diet Coke.

Advertisment

Wait, what? Yup, you read that right. The widely touted nuclear weapon button on Trump’s desk is actually his beloved ‘coke button’.

Also read | Did Putin mock Trump'? Russian president kept him waiting for phone call for over an hour - Report

Trump’s coke button

Advertisment

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham, a giddy Trump showed off his Diet Coke button.

Recycling his joke from 2017, the US president, currently serving his second term in the White House, flaunted the seemingly intimidating “red button” on his desk.

"Everyone thinks that's the nuclear — everyone thinks that's the nuclear weapon… They say if I press this, it's the end of the world," he told the interviewer before alarmingly pressing the said button.

Advertisment

Also read | Trump promises Zelensky he'll bring home Ukrainian children abducted by Russia—Ironically, Musk's cuts make it harder

The button in question actually orders Trump a Coke. The Diet Coke button was one of the first things Trump had reinstalled upon his return as the President of the United States.

Watch the video here:

🚨🇺🇸 TRUMP: EVERYONE THINKS THE COKE BUTTON IS A NUCLEAR OPTION



Laura Ingraham:



“Where's the Coke button?”



Trump:



“It's right here.



Everyone thinks that's the nuclear — everyone thinks that's the nuclear weapon.



They say if I press this, it's the end of the world.”… https://t.co/mC8gMVcnyr pic.twitter.com/qfp3vC2uo7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 20, 2025

‘Looks like it could kill you’

The button that many speculate can launch a nuclear war is the definition of “looks like they can kill you, is a cinnamon roll”. Nestled in a fancy wooden box, the iconic button is not an apparatus for global peril, but actually summons a steward to deliver Trump’s favourite fizzy drink.

Back in 2017, during an interview with the Financial Times Magazine, Trump was asked, “This isn't the nuclear button, is it?”

Also read | Trump set to sign order to dismantle US Education Department: Report

To which, with a hint of jest, Trump had responded: "No, no, everyone thinks it is. Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," before pressing the button, to the interviewer's alarm.

Minutes later, a steward walked into the Oval Room, carrying a silver platter with a glass of Diet Coke on a silver platter, as Trump burst into laughter.

So, there you go. That’s the story of Trump’s favourite feature of his Oval Office.