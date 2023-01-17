Employees’ Pension Scheme EPS-95: Check eligibility for withdrawing pension before retirement & benefits

Employees' Provident Fund Organization made an announcement Monday pertaining to the new benefits pensioners can avail of with the Employees’ Pension Scheme EPS-95. This new scheme is a bit different from the previously available scheme. It is important to know that this move was earlier recommended by EPFO's highest decision-making body, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT). The decision was recommended at its 232nd meeting headed by Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav. Check to know everything about the Employees’ Pension Scheme EPS-95 and weather you are eligible for the scheme or not. Also check the full benefits of the scheme.

What is the announcement on EPS-95?

Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) on Monday permitted subscribers with fewer than six months of service remaining to withdraw accumulations from the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS-95). Previously, only EPFO members with fewer than six months of service remaining were permitted to withdraw the accumulations in their EPF accounts only.

What is EPS-95?

Employees' Pension Scheme 1995, often known as EPS-95, is a social security programme that was launched by the EPFO on November 19, 1995. The programme gives employees in the organised sector the right to a pension when they reach retirement age of 58.

What is the eligibility for EPS-95?

Benefits of the EPS may only be obtained if the employee has been in service for at least 10 years. All workers who are qualified for the EPF programme are also eligible for EPS. Both current and new EPF members are eligible to receive benefits from the plan. Employees and employers are the contributors of the EPS. A total of 12 per cent of the employee's base pay and Dearness Allowance (DA) are contributed to the EPF by both the employee and the employer. The employer's contribution goes to EPS at a rate of 8.33 per cent, whereas the whole part of the employee's contribution goes to the EPF.

What are the benefits under EPS-95?

1. At 58, Pension on retirement: When an EPS member retires at age 58, they become entitled to a pension. However, they must work for at least 10 years before reaching 58 and being eligible for pension payments. An EPS Scheme Certificate may be used to complete Form 10D for the monthly pension withdrawal.

2. Full withdrawal on leaving service prior to becoming eligible for monthly pension: If a member cannot continue in service for 10 years before reaching 58, he or she may withdraw the whole amount invested up to that point by completing Form 10C after turning 58. After retirement, he or she won't receive any monthly pension benefits.

3. Pension on complete disablement: Regardless of whether they have met the requirements for the pensionable service term, an EPFO member who becomes disabled permanently is entitled to a monthly pension. To qualify for the pension in this situation, the company must have deposited money into the concerned employee's EPS account for at least one month. From the moment of permanent disablement, the member is entitled to a monthly pension that is provided for life. Prior to disablement, the member would need to get a medical evaluation to see if they are unsuited for their employment.

4. Family pension on the death of the member: Following scenarios make a member's family eligible for pension benefits: 1) When a member passes away while still employed and the employer has contributed money into his EPS account for at least a month. 2) If the member has completed 10 years of service and passes away before turning 58 years old. 3) If the member passes away after the monthly pension has started.