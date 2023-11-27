Emily Ratajkowski's new photoshoot is all things sensuous
From sheer clothes to dangerously low neckline, Emily Ratajowski bared it like never-before in a new interview for magazine Vogue Australia.
Model-actor Emily Ratajowski is turning up the heat. See pictures from her latest photoshoot and you will know what we are talking about. The model posed in a series of stylish photos in a new cover interview for magazine Vogue Australia.
On Monday, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the interview. In the pictures, she can be seen making a sensational statement, in her plunging necklines and sheer dress.
Emily ditched clothes and was seen wearing a golden bikini shaped necklace, which was paired with a metallic fringed bottom.
In her other pictures from the magazine spread, Emily wore a series of crop top looks paired with minimal makeup.
What else is on her mind?
Meanwhile, on the personal front, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 and is keen to write a book on her divorce and more. She said in the interview that being a young divorcee is still a taboo. Emily is also a mother. She has a two-year-old son.
In the interview, she said, “I can't believe there aren't more books about first marriages failing. I've read a lot of literature about divorce, but it tends to be about families ending after children have grown up,' she told the publication. I do think so many women are divorcing at younger ages, and it's such a taboo and there's such a stigma around it."
She added, "Our world has changed so much because women are making, if not the same amount of pay, more money than their partners. And then also carrying the burden of the emotional and physical responsibilities, the labour at home. Marriage isn't always as fair of a deal as it used to be, or at least how it was supposed to be. I'm not sure if it was ever a fair deal, so it shouldn't be shameful for them to walk away from that sh**** deal. I would like to write about that more."