Emily Ratajkowski's new photoshoot is all things sensuous

Model-actor Emily Ratajowski is turning up the heat. See pictures from her latest photoshoot and you will know what we are talking about. The model posed in a series of stylish photos in a new cover interview for magazine Vogue Australia.

On Monday, she took to Instagram to share pictures of herself from the interview. In the pictures, she can be seen making a sensational statement, in her plunging necklines and sheer dress.

Emily ditched clothes and was seen wearing a golden bikini shaped necklace, which was paired with a metallic fringed bottom.

In her other pictures from the magazine spread, Emily wore a series of crop top looks paired with minimal makeup.

What else is on her mind?

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Emily Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 and is keen to write a book on her divorce and more. She said in the interview that being a young divorcee is still a taboo. Emily is also a mother. She has a two-year-old son.

In the interview, she said, "I can't believe there aren't more books about first marriages failing. I've read a lot of literature about divorce, but it tends to be about families ending after children have grown up,' she told the publication. I do think so many women are divorcing at younger ages, and it's such a taboo and there's such a stigma around it."