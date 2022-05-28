Elon Musk: Tesla won’t manufacture in India until allowed to import

Elon Musk, the Chief Operating Officer of Tesla hinted on Friday that the American automotive company Tesla will not install a manufacturing plant in India until it is allowed to first sell and service cars in India.

Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022 ×

In response to a tweet asking when Tesla will enter the Indian market, Musk responded by tweeting, "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first

to sell and service cars."

To which twitteratis responded by saying that he is missing out on an opportunity to tap the potential of the Indian electronic vehicle market. According to an independent study by CEEW Centre for Energy Finance (CEEW-CEF), the EV market in India will be a US$206 billion opportunity by 2030 if India maintains steady progress to meet its ambitious 2030 target.

I think you have the wrong idea about the Indian potential.



Try with a optimistic team.

You can't exclude the market which has 130cr in population, and probably an estimate for double growth then the rest of the world. Despite the issue you can sell. @Tesla @SpaceXStarlink — harsh gandhi (@iamhkg) May 28, 2022 ×

At an event in April, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said, “Making in China and selling in India is not a good proposition.”

"It is a very easy alternative; if Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost. Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," he added.

In 2020, Musk announced plans to open the production of Tesla electric vehicles in India. A subsidiary of Tesla, India Motors And Energy Private Limited was established in Bengaluru in southwest India. But, negotiations between the company and the union government to enter Indian markets bore no results as the company is not willing to manufacture in India at the moment.



