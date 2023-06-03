Elon Musk shown dapped up for desi wedding with henna and sherwani

Artificial Intelligence has taken over the world by storm. While concerns related to the threat it poses to humanity have been asserted by AI pioneers and industry leaders themselves, the general meme consumer on the internet has taken its arrival a few notches down.

That's how people have been putting things (and other people out there) in the ways they want to see them. Whether it's the depiction of top Hollywood actors as Indian monks or in this case, Elon Musk enjoying his heart out at an Indian wedding.

The Twitter owner recently reacted to images of himself created using Midjourney generative artificial intelligence program in which he is seen donning a traditional Indian Sherwani and smiling his way into what appears to be a desi wedding.

The illustration showed billionaire business magnate donning a beige-coloured kurta with golden embroidery studded with a designer red dupatta and a sherwani. If that wasn't enough, the 51-year-old is also shown with henna on his hand. A midjourney art of Elon Musk in an Indian attire is going viral in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LD1KuIAHET — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) June 3, 2023 × Elon Musk responded to the post with an 'I love it' reaction, with India's flag at the start and end. 🇮🇳 I love it! 🇮🇳 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023 × On the other side of the serious AI discourse, world's top Artificial Intelligence researchers and industry leaders have reinforced the tech community's warnings about the existential threat they say AI poses to humanity.

A statement co-signed by individuals such as Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, as well as Geoffrey Hinton and Youshua Bengio, warns: "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

Also watch | Explained: The future of Twitter under Elon Musk × Prior to that Elon Musk and a group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's newly launched GPT-4, in an open letter citing potential risks to society.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter issued by the Future of Life Institute had said.



