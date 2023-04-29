Elon Musk says you'll have to pay to read news on Twitter from next month. Know why

Starting next month, Twitter users may have to shell out extra money to read news articles. Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday informed that the microblogging platform will allow media publishers to charge users to read their articles.

Unlike buying an entire month or year subscription as is the conventional strategy employed by paywall publications, the users will be charged on a "per article basis". However, they might end up paying more if they do not avail the monthly subscription service, informed Musk.

"Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click," tweeted Musk.

"This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article. Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public," he added. Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click.



This enables users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2023 × It is yet unclear if Twitter will be taking a share of the pie of the subscription or if only the publisher will receive the money. Some netizens also quizzed if the media publishers that are already using a paywall for subscription-based content will also be participating in the service.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk's 420 strategy: Twitter relaxes cannabis advertising rules to attract more companies Musk and Twitter's new money-making avenues Ever since taking over Twitter after completing the $44 billion deal, Musk has been seeking new avenues to generate revenues for the company. He has already fired more than 80 per cent of the Twitter staff to make the books leaner.

Musk started the Twitter Blue subscription service last year under which any user can receive the blue checkmark after paying a certain fee and providing identification proof.

Earlier this month, Musk informed that creators on Twitter will be able to charge certain money from users to access their content, ranging from 'longform text to hours-long video'.

Creators have been given the freedom to offer monthly subscriptions in the $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 bracket. Musk, in a tweet thread, informed that for the next 12 months, the creators will be making most of the money as Twitter will not charge anything.

Earlier this week, Twitter modified its advertisement regulations, allowing cannabis companies to advertise their products on the platform freely.

"Going forward, certified advertisers may feature packaged cannabis products in ad creative," the company stated in a press release.

(With inputs from agencies)