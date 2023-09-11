Elon Musk has a third child with Greek-origin name. Here's what it means

Elon Musk and his former partner Grimes have privately welcomed their third child, the tech mogul confirmed on his social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter).

Musk acknowledged the child's existence after the child's name was mentioned in an upcoming biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson.

Prior to this revelation, it was known that Musk and the artist "Miss Anthropocene" had a 3-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter.

In an X post, Musk revealed that their youngest child is named Tau Techno Mechanicus.

Isaacson's book, however, mentions the child's legal name as Techno Mechanicus Musk, with the nickname Tau.

According to an advance copy of Musk's biography cited by Business Insider, the child was born via surrogate in June 2022.

Meaning of the name of Elon Musk's latest child

The nickname Tau is derived from "the Greek letter representing the irrational number that is equal to two times pi," with the approximate numerical value, 6.28, also coincidentally relating to Musk's birthday, June 28.

Isaacson's 688-page book, "Elon Musk," contains more details about Musk's family and is set to be released soon.

This revelation comes shortly after Grimes responded to an X post from Isaacson promoting the biography and sharing photos of Musk with two of his children.

Grimes later deleted her reply, expressing her desire to see her son and her frustration at not being able to be part of her children's lives.

Grimes and Musk, aged 35 and 52 respectively, had an on-and-off relationship from around 2018 to 2022. They had previously welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii in May 2020 and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl in December 2021.

