Elon Musk goes after Bob Iger again, wants him sacked from Disney

Billionaire Elon Musk has gone after Bob Iger once again, saying the Disney boss should be "fired immediately" after the company stopped advertising on X, adding that Walt Disney would have been "rolling in his grave".

In a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk lashed out at Iger over his management of Disney.

“Walt Disney is turning in his grave over what Bob has done to his company. He [Iger] should be fired immediately,” wrote Musk.

Musk also quote-posted a report that said the state of New Mexico had brought a fresh lawsuit accusing Meta platforms Instagram and Facebook of allowing child predators to approach the minors freely after the algorithm distributed adult content to the kids.

"Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger? You are endorsing this material!" wrote Musk. Why no advertiser boycott, Bob Eiger? You are endorsing this material! https://t.co/EVza5VZeSa — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 7, 2023 × Musk's rant against Iger comes days after the Tesla boss, during a public programme, went on a profanity-laden tirade against the advertisers who had pulled their ads from X.

“Don’t advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f**k yourself,” Musk said. “Go f**k yourself, is that clear? Hey Bob, if you’re in the audience. That’s how I feel, don’t advertise," Musk said at The New York Times Dealbook Summit.

Musk was responding after Iger, during one of the earlier sessions, explained his company's decision to pull advertising from the platform.

After the barrage of expletives, Musk explained how advertisers, especially the likes of Disney were writing the death sentence of X.

"What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill the company. And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company," he said.

Why the controversy?

Musk came under heavy fire after he endorsed a conspiracy theory that was interpreted as a form of antisemitic behaviour. Musk pointed to the "Great Replacement" theory which states that Jews and leftists are attempting to weaken white majorities with non-white immigrants that will lead to a "white genocide".

Soon after his post, the White House released a statement, accusing Musk of "abhorrent promotion" of antisemitism. As the controversy snowballed, the likes of Walt Disney, Warner Bros Discovery and NBC Universal parent Comcast pulled the plug on ads on X.

To arrest the slide, Musk travelled to Israel and visited the sites where Hamas committed unspeakable acts of barbarity against the Israelis on October 7. He spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and insisted that there was not a single 'antisemitic' bone in his body.

Musk has attributed a 'significant decline' in X's advertising revenue to the allegations of antisemitism. According to Musk, the platform's advertising revenue has plummeted by 60 per cent in the US alone.