Eid Mubarak 2023: Send wishes, messages, images, quotes, greetings; WhatsApp and Facebook status
Eid al-Fitr is observed on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and is decided by the appearance of the new moon
Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr or just Eid, is a major holy holiday observed by Muslims around the world. It is one of the two major Islamic festivities, the other being Eid al-Adha, and marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which is typically 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar used by the majority of the Western world, the date of Eid fluctuates from year to year.
Here are some heartfelt Eid messages and wishes that you can share with your friends, family, and loved ones to convey your warm greetings and blessings:
- "May this Eid al-Fitr bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your family. Eid Mubarak!"
- "Eid is a time for joy, a time for togetherness, a time to remember and be grateful for all the blessings. Wishing you a blessed Eid al-Fitr!"
- "May the magic of this holy festival bring unlimited happiness and fill your heart with love and peace. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!"
- "As we celebrate the end of Ramadan, may Allah accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds. Have a joyous Eid with your loved ones!"
- "On this special occasion, I pray that the Almighty showers you with His countless blessings, and your heart and home are filled with love, joy, and peace. Happy Eid al-Fitr!"
- "Eid Mubarak! May this day be a beautiful reminder of the wonderful things in life and the power of faith and compassion."
- "On the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Fitr, I wish you a lifetime of good health, happiness, and success. May Allah's blessings be with you today and always!"
- "As the crescent moon is sighted and the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, may your life be filled with the light of wisdom, happiness, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!"
- "Eid is a time to come together and celebrate the blessings in our lives. Wishing you and your family a happy, peaceful, and blessed Eid al-Fitr!"
- "Sending warm wishes and heartfelt prayers your way on this joyous occasion. May you and your loved ones have a blessed Eid al-Fitr!"
Here are some inspirational and meaningful Eid al-Fitr quotes that you can share with your friends and family:
- "May Allah bring you joy, happiness, peace, and prosperity on this blessed occasion. Wishing you and your family a happy Eid al-Fitr!"
- "In every shared smile and laughter, in every silent prayer answered, in every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely! Eid Mubarak."
- "Eid is a time for unity, a time for compassion, a time to share and care. May Allah bless you and your family with warmth, love, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak!"
- "Let this special occasion of Eid adorn your life with the colors of heaven. May you and your family have a blessed Eid al-Fitr!"
- "As the holy day is upon us, I pray that your heart is filled with love, your soul with spiritual devotion, and your mind with wisdom. Wishing you a very happy Eid!"
- "Eid days are meant to celebrate the goals and the achievements that make you happiest. The ideals you believe in, the dream you love the best. Eid Mubarak!"
- "May this Eid be the beginning of another successful year in your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your lovely family!"
- "Eid is not just a day to rejoice but a day to spread love, warmth, and brotherhood. Have a blessed and joyous Eid al-Fitr."
- "On this auspicious occasion of Eid, let's cherish the spirit of love, compassion, and togetherness. Wishing you and your family a happy and prosperous Eid!"
- "The blessing of the Almighty may light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness, success, and peace. Eid Mubarak!"
While Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday for Muslims, it is also a time for people of all faiths and cultures to promote peace, understanding, and goodwill.