Eid Mubarak 2023: Send wishes, messages, images, quotes, greetings; WhatsApp and Facebook status

Eid al-Fitr, also known as Eid ul-Fitr or just Eid, is a major holy holiday observed by Muslims around the world. It is one of the two major Islamic festivities, the other being Eid al-Adha, and marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. Because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which is typically 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar used by the majority of the Western world, the date of Eid fluctuates from year to year.