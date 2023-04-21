Eid al-Fitr 2023: Moon Sighting Time in Oman, Pakistan, Morocco, Iran, Indonesia and others

Eid al-Fitr 2023: Observing the new moon or crescent is a traditional practice among Muslims to determine the start of the tenth month in the Islamic calendar, called Shawwal. This marks the end of the month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festival. The sighting of the new moon is typically done with the naked eye or telescopes, and once confirmed, the news is shared through media outlets, mosques, and community organizations. It is important to note that the exact method of determining the start of Shawwal may vary between different Muslim communities and countries. The festival of Eid al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, which translates to "festival of breaking the fast."

Muslims around the world are preparing to observe the crescent moon tonight to welcome the month of Shawwal and celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

Because moon was already sighted in UAE and Saudi Arabia on Thursday, these nations, including UK, Qatar and USA, are celebrating Eid al-Fitr on April 21. However, there are several Muslim nations, like Indonesia and Pakistan, where the moon was not spotted on Thursday. So, these nations will celebrate the first day of Eid on Saturday, April 22.

Australia

The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Australia, based on astronomical calculations that indicate that the crescent moon will not be visible on Thursday evening.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 8:53 AM to 6:51 PM on Saturday.

Brunei

The sovereign state of Brunei has declared Saturday, April 22, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr since the sighting of the crescent moon of Shawwal has not been proven in the country.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 7:39 AM to 8:20 PM.

Indonesia

Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Indonesia, as the Shawwal crescent was not spotted on April 20.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 7:31 AM to 7:35 PM.

Iran

Iran has announced that Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as the sighting of the crescent has not been confirmed.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 6:33 AM to 9:21 PM.

Japan

Eid al-Fitr will fall on Saturday, April 22, in Japan, as the moon was not sighted on Thursday.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 6:01 AM to 8:41 PM.

Libya

Libya has announced that Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as the sighting of the crescent has not been confirmed.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 7:42 AM to 9:54 PM.

Malaysia

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, in Malaysia, as the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday, April 20.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 8:37 AM to 9:12 PM.

Morocco

The Kingdom of Morocco has declared Saturday, April 22, as the day of Eid al-Fitr, as the sighting of the crescent was not proven, even after an attempt was made to investigate it by more than 200 investigation committees.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 7:42 AM to 10:47 PM.

Oman

Oman has announced Saturday, April 22, as the first day of Eid al-Fitr, as it was not possible to see the Shawwal crescent for the year 1444 AH. Earlier, Oman had announced Eid al-Fitr holidays for employees in the government and private sector from Thursday, April 20 to Monday, April 24, 2023.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 7:00 AM to 8:51 PM.

Pakistan

Saturday, April 22, will be the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Pakistan, due to the lack of proven sighting of the crescent.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 6:39 AM to 9:15 PM.

Philippines

According to Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta’, the Islamic Advisory Council of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the first day of Eid al-Fitr in the Philippines will be on Saturday, April 22, as the crescent moon was not sighted on Thursday.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 6:59 AM to 8:13 PM

Singapore

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on Saturday, April 22, 2023, as the Shawwal crescent was not spotted on Thursday.

Moon sighting time: The crescent moon might be visible from 8:31 AM to 9:00 PM.

Thailand