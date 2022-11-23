Edinburgh man founds fluorescent green 'ALIEN' while walking on the beach, check here what it actually was
A man was startled when he came across a strange, fluorescent green object on the sand while watching by the beach in Edinburgh. The incident took place on Monday when 33-year-old Mike was taking a stroll on Portobello beach.
Story highlights
A man was startled when he came across a strange, fluorescent green object on the sand while watching by the beach in Edinburgh. The incident took place on Monday when 33-year-old Mike was taking a stroll on Portobello beach.
A man was startled when he came across a strange, fluorescent green object on the sand while watching by the beach in Edinburgh. The incident took place on Monday when 33-year-old Mike was taking a stroll on Portobello beach.
A man stumbled upon a strange green-colored creature while walking on the beach in Edinburgh. 33-year-old Mike Arnott was taking a stroll on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh on Monday when he discovered a strange fluorescent green object on the sand.
At first instance, he thought it was some sort of 'an alien' but later it was found out that it was a type of worm called a 'sea mouse.' Mike said that the idea of that creature being an alien crossed his mind because he had no idea what the bright green creature was with a lot of spikes on its body.
He said, "I saw this fluorescent green thing with weird needles - I had no idea what it was. The bright green and gold colours drew me straight to it."I flipped it over and saw it had lots of tiny legs - I had never seen anything like it. It is an alien that definitely crossed my mind - or I thought it might be something from way out in the deep sea."
Fluorescent green 'alien' discovered on Scottish beach https://t.co/u76Kmbse7r pic.twitter.com/gooRNmd8h9— mike stuart (@texasgulfcoast) November 23, 2022
Later, Pete Haskell, from the Scottish Wildlife Trust examined the creature to help identify the alien-looking like creature. He said it was a washed-up 'sea mouse', which is confusingly a type of sea worm. Pete said, "It looks a bit strange being out of the water, but it's a type of marine bristle worm that's found all around the UK coast."
He further added that the worm looked unusual and distinct from other marine animals because of its shining green colour and body spikes. Pete said that its bristles can also flash green, blue or red colours, to warn off predators.