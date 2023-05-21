Dubai’s $5 bn real estate project envisions a 900-foot moon-like resort

To add new heights to the skyscraper-studded Dubai, Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson has proposed a $5 billion real estate project which aims at creating a moon-like resort. Henderson has envisioned building the moon's 900-foot replica atop a 100-foot building present in Dubai, a city which already boasts of the world’s tallest building as well as other architectural wonders. Henderson believes that his ambitious project, which has been named MOON and will be funded by Moon World Resorts Inc is not that far-fetched. “We have the biggest ‘brand’ in the world,” said Henderson, while speaking to The Associated Press, as he alluded that the moon itself was his brand. “Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet,” he added.



Henderson's project has proposed the inclusion of a destination resort which will be inside the spherical structure, which will look like a moon.



The resort will have a 4,000-room hotel as well as an arena capable which can host 10,000 people and a “lunar colony” where people would be provided with the experience of walking on the moon.



The MOON will be placed on a pedestal-like circular building and will glow during nighttime. The project was discussed by Henderson at the Arabian Travel Market earlier in May in Dubai.

Artists illustrate MOON at various locations

Moon World Resorts have already commissioned artists who have illustrated the ambitious MOON at different locations which include Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at a height of 2,710 feet.



Some have even placed the resort at the Dubai Pearl which is a long-dormant project and is now facing destruction near the man-made Palm Jumeirah archipelago and its unfinished sister, the Palm Jebel Ali.



The Pearl and the Palm Jebel Ali are the two “white elephant” projects which have been left unfinished from the 2009 financial crisis that rocked the country and forced United Arab Emirates' Abu Dhabi to bail out Dubai with $20 billion.