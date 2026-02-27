/Dubai Police nab beggar who owned three luxury cars and big cash stash

Dubai Police have caught a beggar who owns three luxury cars and admitted to amassing large sums of money by asking people for help on the streets. The arrest is part of the emirate’s intensive anti-begging crackdown during the holy month of Ramadan.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi, director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, said the man would beg in public during the day by projecting an image of exhaustion and poverty, only to shed the disguise and drive off in a high-end car once his “shift” ended, the Khaleej Times reported.

Large sums of money, estimated in the thousands of dirhams, were found in the beggar’s possession. The officer further noted that one individual had collected Dh25,000 and still continued to beg, despite the amount being sufficient to sustain him or fund his return home.

The man allegedly crafted stories of destitution, poverty, and helplessness with such precision that authorities described him as almost professional.

Under the UAE Federal Law No. 9 of 2018, begging carries a maximum penalty of three months in prison and a Dh5,000 fine. Those who organise begging rings or recruit individuals from abroad face up to six months’ imprisonment and fines of up to Dh100,000.

As part of the “Combat Begging” campaign, Dubai Police have arrested 26 beggars of different nationalities during the first week of Ramadan.

Ahead of Ramadan, Dubai Police also warned residents against falling victim to online begging scams during the holy month, urging the public not to engage with suspicious donation appeals circulating on websites and social media platforms.

The Anti-Cybercrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation said fraudsters and organised beggars exploit the spirit of compassion and generosity associated with Ramadan to obtain unlawful financial gains.