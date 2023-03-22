Dream job alert! This Bengaluru company is looking for a 'Chief Meme Officer' at $1200 a month, check details

A company in India's Bengaluru is looking to hire a "Chief Meme Officer," or CMO. The stock simulation app StockGro in its vacancies on LinkedIn mentioned the position and offered Rs 1,00,000 ($1,210) as salary per month. This opportunity is fully remote, which means that candidates can be anywhere in the world taking a crack at finance and memes and earning thousands of dollars.

Now you must be wondering why a meme officer? The company founder and CEO, Ajay Lakhotia said, "The slightly unconventional role of the chief meme officer is exactly what we need to connect with our audience. It is imperative to have a strong meme game to build a buzz among the up-and-coming users and entice them to explore StockGro. Our chief meme officer will epitomise creativity in the most unconventional yet relatable way, and we are excited to see the magic of meme marketing." The company added that it's now betting on the latest marketing techniques due to high popularity and acceptability by its target audience. It added that since memes are short yet very impactful they are more likely to be accepted and understood by the users.

It also said that the chief meme officer will be responsible for curating, strategising and disturbing to achieve maximum presence. Adding further details about the job and responsibilities, the company mentioned that the 'hired candidate' should be able to create snackable memes that can talk about "GenZ and millennials."

But what exactly are the day-to-day responsibilities of a meme officer? Read below for more details:

As per the requirements posted on LinkedIn, an ideal candidate for the job should have a fair understanding of the world's financial market and should be to connect them with trending activities. He/she should stay up-to-date with the latest trends and references and be able to corporate them into their work.

The candidate should be dynamic, creative and passionate about finance and all meme-worthy things. This means he/she should be able to turn even the most boring finance story or tip into 'meme gold.' The candidate needs to be a wordsmith with a sarcastic sense of humour.

As a chief meme officer, the person will be assigned to crafting content that not only makes people laughs but also stays true to them and the brand's tone and message. They should be familiar with social media platforms.