Dream job alert! This Antarctic post office is hiring and the profile requires counting penguins

The UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is hiring staff for its post office and museum where the winning candidates will spend five months on an Antarctic island.

On the serene island, the candidates who will get the job will be surrounded by some colleagues and thousands of penguins. In fact, counting and monitoring cute flightless birds are part of the job.

For the first time since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UK Antarctic Heritage Trust is hiring a seasonal team to staff its Port Lockroy post office on Goudier Island in the Antarctic Peninsula, CBC reported.

On its website, the site stated: "We are now recruiting for a new team to be based at Port Lockroy in Antarctica for the 2022/23 season. The roles are: Base Leader, Shop Manager, and General Assistant."

"Below you can find the official application forms as well as information packs on the roles available and how to apply via our HR online portal," it added.

The site mentioned that the candidate must have an existing right to work in the UK as they are not able to sponsor visas. They will be asked to provide documentation at the interview stage to prove the right to work.

The documentation may include passports, indefinite leave to remain, visas or any other supporting documents and in case candidates are unable to provide this evidence, the application will not be considered.

As quoted by CBC, Vicky Inglis, one of the station's previous postmasters, said that it is an opportunity of a lifetime. "We did have to dig our way [through the snow] to get access for the first time when we arrived," Inglis said.

"We've got no flush toilets and nothing like that — none of the modern luxuries that we're used to," added Inglis, who worked at Port Lockroy during the 2019-2020 summer season.

The media outlet mentioned that workers have to count penguins and other wildlife for the British Antarctic Survey. Inglis told that part of his job was to count the penguins and their eggs for a long-running population monitoring program.