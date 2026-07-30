/Double-headed gecko Simon and Garfunkel's two brains are coordinating, not competing

A two-headed gecko hatched at a Pennsylvania reptile breeding facility four weeks ago is attracting attention after managing to survive. Caretakers said that it is developing weeks after its birth despite the condition being fatal. The gecko, named Simon and Garfunkel, hatched June 29 at Rockstar Geckos in northeastern Pennsylvania. A breeder said that it is incredibly rare and they have only seen a two-headed gecko once before.

Rockstar Geckos announced the birth on social media, saying they were not ready for this as the egg looked extremely normal. Rockstar Geckos said at the time, “We were definitely very surprised. Nothing seemed different about this egg at all.” Experts told the husband and wife business owners that the gecko would not survive. But both heads are eating independently and thriving. The Pennsylvania-based breeders said: “They’re doing great.”

Both heads are split away from each other in a way that neither is a threat to the other. In the absence of a dominant head, they have been advised to get an X-ray to understand more about the creature's internal condition. However, the owners are still contemplating whether to get one, considering the gecko is too small and even requires careful handling. Caretakers said they are providing the gecko special care and monitoring its progress.

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Pennsylvania double-headed gecko

The condition is known as dicephaly. It occurs when an embryo either develops abnormalities before hatching or fails to completely separate. Each head has its own brain, while they share a body. The organs are malformed, and there are neurological issues that make survival almost impossible. Sometimes both brains try to control the body, causing problems with movement, making the creature prone to being hunted.