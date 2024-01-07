‘Don’t apply again,’ US firm’s rude rejection letter invites condemnation from internet

Rejection by a potential employer can be heartbreaking, especially if it carries a needless aggressive and rude tone. Such a rejection mail recently went viral on the social media platform Reddit, which warned the candidate not to “apply again” or simply get blacklisted.

The mail was sent by a US-based IT firm Elite Software Automation to a candidate who had applied for the position of Frontend Software Engineer. The mail was shared on the Reddit forum “antiwork” on Thursday (Jan 4) and has since accumulated 900 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Details of the ‘rude’ rejection mail

The email begins by thanking the candidate for applying for the position but soon turns aggressive. It warns that the candidate will be blacklisted permanently if they try to apply for the same position before the end of the year or ask for a second opportunity.

"Any repeated attempts to apply for this position again before this time, or any attempts to retake the test will lead to an automated decline of your application, as well as blacklisting of your profile from any further applications," the email read.

The post, shared on Reddit, received a flurry of negative comments, with most of them pointing out how the same message could have been delivered with a better choice of words.

"I will bet whoever wrote that felt very big and important for at least a short while," commented a user. "A simple no would have sufficed," wrote a second. "That's honestly the hardest rejection letter I've ever seen," commented a third.