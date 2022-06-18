Dog turns on stove and starts major house fire, incident caught on CCTV camera - Watch

In the US state of Missouri, a bizarre incident was caught on camera when a dog accidentally started a major fire, that cause considerable damage to a house in Parkville.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera as the dog can be seen accidentally turning on the stove. The dog pressed its paw against a touch activation button that led to an accident in the Riss Lake neighbourhood.

The accident took place when the owners were not at home and media reports have mentioned that the dog was rescued by the firefighters.

The Southern Platte Fire Protection District shared the clip which acted as an apparent warning to those who leave their pets behind when they go outside for jobs, travel, shopping, etc.

In the video, the dog can be seen searching for food in the kitchen area. The pup accidentally turned the stove on while sniffing at a pan of grease which was kept over the hob.

Thankfully, he found no food and moved away from that area, as in the video it can be seen that the fire was spread when he stepped out of the kitchen area.

Watch the video here:

