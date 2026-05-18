/Dog nannies can make $288,000 a year in the US. Here is what you should know

Pets are having the time of their lives in the United States, where a new category of premium pet care — the “dog nanny” or “dog governess” — is rapidly expanding. American domestic staffing agencies have recorded a major increase in demand. Household Staffing, an American domestic placement agency, told The Times that requests for dog nannies have roughly tripled in the past year. Dog nanny positions are now among the agency’s highest-response listings. Dog nannies are the same as dog-sitters. The latter typically provide short daily visits and walks, and dog nannies often work 40–50 hours per week. In some cases, they live there full-time and remain in homes during the owner's absences. They also manage highly structured pet routines, and some of them even possess veterinary or professional animal-care training. In fact, recruitment for elite dog nannies can be compared to hiring childcare professionals.

Which parts of United States are dog nannies most in demand?

However, it is a service only the elite demand, and it is concentrated in affluent US regions including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, South Florida and parts of California. The trend is heavily associated with wealthy pet owners who increasingly treat pets as family members or surrogate children. A specialised luxury pet-care ecosystem has taken off in the Hamptons, where trainers prepare dogs for yachts, helicopters and private jets. Household staff and caregivers are trained in animal handling. Privacy and discretion are highly valued in hiring, leading recruiters to source candidates through trusted personal networks rather than public agencies.

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Salaries of dog nannies

Salaries for dog nannies are notably high, with full-time dog nannies earning approximately $40–$50 per hour. The live-in ones can earn $500–$800 per day. Some of these positions come with employee benefits as given in major corporate companies.

The dog nanny trend is also taking off in the UK. In 2023, a London-based billionaire family advertised a live-in dog nanny role paying £100,000 annually. This was way more than a typical UK salary, which remains closer to £50,000 annually. Experts say that the growth in the industry is also influenced by post-pandemic behavioural shifts. Pet ownership surged during COVID-19 lockdowns, and being in close quarters at all times led the owners to become more emotionally attached to their pets. So traditional boarding kennels and app-based pet services are increasingly viewed as insufficient by affluent owners.