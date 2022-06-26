Dog named Mr Happy Face crowned the world's homeliest pooch

A 17-year-old Chinese crested called Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world's homeliest pooch in an event held annually in California.

Jeneda Benally, a 41-year-old musician from Arizona had adopted the dog, with a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, as a rescue last year.

While introducing the dog during the contest, Benally said ''I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog.''

But instead of buying a dog, she wanted to adopt one and so went to a shelter where she was told about an older dog with health problems.

She was not deterred when she told that the creature "could be inbred because he was so ugly".

The proud owner said that although Mr. Happy Face had previously lived with a person for several years vets said that with his poor health the dog might only live a few weeks.

Calling the dog a survivor of abuse and neglect, Benally said Mr. Happy Face was resilient and ''kindness has helped him defy the anticipated short life that we all expected him to have with our family.''

"His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy," she added.

"Dogs of all breeds and sizes have warmed our hearts and filled our lives with unconditional love. This world-renowned event celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," the organisers said about the contest.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: