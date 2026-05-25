/Dog fires shotgun outside Nebraska convenience store, hitting a woman in the arm

A dog accidentally set off a gun near a convenience store in Nebraska, injuring one person. According to KNOP News 2, the incident happened on Saturday. The police responded to reports of gunfire at Short Stop, a gas station and convenience store. The Scottsbluff Police Department received a call that someone had been shot with a BB gun. While on their way, they were told that it was actually a shotgun. When they reached the site, officers found that the perpetrator was a dog. They found a truck with the passenger side door sustaining damage consistent with a shotgun blast.

The bizarre shooting unfolded as the truck driver pulled into the parking space. The passenger was standing near the front door on his side when a dog in the back seat moved from one side of the vehicle to the other. Its movement triggered a shotgun with a live shell in the chamber to discharge.

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A woman was injured

It struck the passenger side of the car, and a pellet hit a woman in the upper arm, the police said. She was stopped at the traffic light with her right arm dangling out of the car’s open window. The woman was not reported to be in a critical condition and was taken to the hospital by a family member. It is illegal to carry a loaded shotgun in the state of Nebraska, reports suggest. The Scottsbluff Police Department has initiated an investigation into the matter.