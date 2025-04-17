In a shocking incident doctors at Kota Medical College in India's Rajasthan allegedly performed surgery on the father of an accident victim. According to reports, the patient, Manish, was brought to the hospital after sustaining injuries from the accident and was set to undergo a surgery on Saturday.

Doctors operate on father instead of son

Manish's father, who is paralysed, reached the hospital on the day of his son's surgery on his insistence as there was nobody to look after him, reported news agency ANI.

Manish asked his father to wait outside the operation theatre as he was being prepped up for the surgery. But what happened next shocked him completely.

After coming out of the OT, Manish saw 5-6 stiches on his father as the doctors there allegedly performed a surgery on him.

“I met with an accident and got injured. Since there’s no one else to help, I called my father, who is paralysed, to be with me,” Manish said to the news agency.

“My surgery was scheduled for Saturday, so I asked him to sit and wait outside the operation theatre. "I was inside the OT—I don’t know what happened, but now my father has 5–6 stitches on him,” he further said.

The patient further said that he does not recall the name of the doctor who performed the surgery on him.

"I don't remember the name of the doctor who operated on me. I am also lying around in this condition. What can I do?" he helplessly exclaimed.

Committee to investigate

After the news came to light, Kota Medical College Hospital principal Dr Sangeeta Saxena directed the superintendent to form a committee and investigate the entire incident.

"I have asked the superintendent to form a committee and submit a report within 2-3 days. They have formed a three-member committee... They will inquire and inform what happened," Saxena said.