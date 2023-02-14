Do You know there is an Anti-Valentine's Week too? Check Full Schedule for 2023, Dates, Names and more!

Anti-valentine's Week in 2023 will begin on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and will end on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The week will include days like Slap Day, Kick Day, Breakup Day, and others, as usual. This week is often seen as a way for people who are not in a romantic relationship to express their dissatisfaction with the commercialization of Valentine's Day.

Here is the list of Anti-valentine's Week 2023:

February 15, 2023: Slap Day

Slap Day is typically celebrated on February 15th, the day after Valentine's Day, as a humorous way for single people or those who have recently broken up with someone to release their frustration or anger towards their ex-partner by symbolically slapping them. However, it's important to remember that physical violence is never acceptable or justified, and this day should be observed in a light-hearted and non-violent manner.

February 16, 2023: Kick Day

Kick Day is typically observed on February 16th as a part of Anti-Valentine's Week. It is a lighthearted way for people who have recently gone through a breakup or those who are single to release their frustration and anger by symbolically kicking away any negative emotions or memories associated with their past relationships. It is not intended to promote or condone physical violence, but rather to encourage people to let go of any negative emotions and move on from their past.

February 17, 2023: Perfume Day

Perfume Day is usually celebrated on February 17th during Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, people gift perfumes or fragrances to their friends or loved ones as a way of showing their appreciation or affection. It is a day to celebrate the power of scent and its ability to evoke emotions and memories. The day is also an opportunity for people to experiment with new scents and find a signature fragrance that suits their personalities.

February 18, 2023: Flirting Day

Flirting Day is a fun day celebrated on February 18th during Anti-Valentine's Week. On this day, people indulge in harmless and playful flirting with their crush or partner, using their charm and wit to make them feel special and loved. It is an opportunity to express one's romantic interest and to appreciate the beauty and attractiveness of others. However, it's important to remember to always be respectful and consensual in one's approach and to never cross any boundaries or make anyone uncomfortable.

February 19, 2023: Confession Day

Confession Day is celebrated on February 19th during Anti-Valentine's Week. It is a day for people to confess their feelings to their crush, partner, or even a friend, and express their love and affection. It is an opportunity to let go of any fears or inhibitions and be honest about one's emotions. However, it's important to keep in mind that not everyone may feel the same way and to be prepared for any response. It's important to be respectful and understanding of the other person's feelings, even if they don't reciprocate the same emotions.

February 20, 2023: Missing Day

The missing day is the 6th day of Anti-valentine's week which falls on 20th February. It is always good if you love someone, don’t wait just tell him/her on this day.

February 21, 2023: Breakup Day

"Breakup Day" is not a universally recognized or celebrated day. While some individuals may choose to mark the day as a personal event, it is not an official holiday or observance.